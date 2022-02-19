Don’t complain about Ghana’s economy Cameroon is worse - Cameroonian to Ghanaians

xxxxxxxxxxx of Saturday, 19 February 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

A Cameroonian lady based in Ghana, Joy, has indicated that Ghanaians should not complain about the country’s state of the economy because it is far worse in Cameroon.



In an interview on SVTV Africa, Joy revealed that she moved to Ghana due to the conflict between the Francophones and the Anglophones in the West-Central African Country.



She mentioned that Ghanaians must love and accept Ghana because they will not like to live in a day in Cameroon in these times.



“As compared to my country, I think Ghana is a blessed country, and there is nothing to complain about. I don’t see any big reason Ghanaians should complain. If a Ghanaian should travel to my country, you will thank God and will respect their country and love it.”



“A Ghanaian will not complain about Ghana again because having a meal, peace and not hearing a gunshot or living in fear is a big thing to thank God about,” she told DJ Nyaami.



Joy added that she has no plans of going back to Cameroon until the war ceases. According to her, there won’t be any reason to go back.



Moreover, the young beads maker advised the youth to quit complaining “and learn a skill because complaining never solves anything. Learning a skill is very important.”



The ongoing civil war began in 2016. It is between the South West (Francophones) and North West (Anglophones). About 80 percent of the country speaks French; the rest speak English.



Kindly watch the full interview below;



