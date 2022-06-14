Don't compare Fabio Gama to Stephen Oduro - Dong Bortey to Kotoko fans

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kotoko crowned GPL champions



Great Olympics beat Hearts of Oak 3-0



Etouga sets sights on Ishmael Addo's record



Ghana Premier League legend Bernard Dong Bortey has urged football fans to celebrate Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama and not draw comparisons with legendary midfielder, Stephen Oduro.



Dong Bortey told Pure FM that he was saddened to hear debates over which of the two players was more gifted.



He made an emphatic statement to the point that Gama’s talent is nowhere close to Stephen Oduro who became a cult-hero for Kotoko.



“Fabio Gama is a good player. He has the qualities but I was sad hearing the fans comparing him to Stephen Oduro. Fabio Gama comes near Stephen Oduro. Stephen Oduro I know is far ahead of Fabio Gama”, he told Pure FM.



The Hearts of Oak legend is a big fan of Fabio Gama and did not hide his likeness for the Brazilian who has been a success for Kotoko so far.



“I have carefully watched Fabio Gama and he is such an intelligent player,” the former Hearts of Oak forward told Kumasi-based Pure FM.



“I have played with players who were better than Fabio Gama but I wish he [Fabio Gama] is a Ghanaian.His ball control and finding spaces in the opposite box is something he does with ease,” he added.



Gama was part of the Asante Kotoko side that won the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League title.



The club defeated relegation-bound Elmina Sharks 3-0, courtesy an Mfuege brace and a delicious free-kick from skipper Imoro Ibrahim to be crowned champions.



Kotoko have so far amassed 66 points in the season.