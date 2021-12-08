Don’t blame Samuel Boadu for Hearts of Oak’s struggle – Dan Quaye

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Hearts of Oak defender Dan Quaye has come to the rescue of coach Samuel Boadu insisting he should not be blamed for the team’s struggle this season.



Hearts of Oak have been dumped out of the CAF Inter-Club competition after losing 4-0 to JS Saoura in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup play-offs on Sunday.



They have been poor in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign as well as losing one and drawing three in their first four matches.



In an interview with Koforidua-based Aben FM, Dan Quaye backed the underfire Hearts of Oak coach to turn things around as he believes the club’s struggle goes beyond the coach.



“If they sack Samuel Boadu, whom are they going to employ? Have you seen the problem in Hearts of Oak and Kotoko? He quizzed.



“I don’t think the coach should be blamed; the players have failed to impress this season. The duty of the coach is to train and map up strategies for matches, so, if the players fail to play to the plan of the coach, I don’t think he (Boadu) must be blamed” he said.