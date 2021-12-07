Don’t blame Samuel Boadu for Hearts of Oak’s Confederation Cup exit - Amankwah Mireku

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Hearts of Oak captain Amankwah Mireku, has come to the defense of Coach Samuel Boadu, insisting that the coach is not to be blamed for the team’s exit from the CAF Confederation Cup.



Hearts of Oak have been dumped out of the CAF Inter-Club competition after losing 4-0 to JS Saoura in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup play-offs on Sunday.



According to the Hearts of Oak legend, the current players disappointed in the competition.



“Seriously the players were a big disappointment. For them to have let this happen again is a big disgrace”, he told Happy FM.



“There was no need to even tell them what to do after the WAC defeat in the CAF Champions League.”



Amankwah Mireku added that the players must take the blame and not the coach.



“Why do we have to blame the coach? What has he done? Sometimes the players must improvise but I don’t see the Hearts of Oak players are that intelligent to help the coach.



“Any coach who has players that can’t improvise or think during the course of the game is in trouble”.



