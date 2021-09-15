Don't blame GFA for govt's inability to pay CK Akonnor - Anim Addo

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 September 2021
Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association, Samuel Anim Addo, has said that the GFA cannot be blamed for coach Charles Akonnor’s unpaid salaries.
Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor and his two assistants, David Duncan, and Patrick Greveraars were on Monday, September 13, 2021, fired by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association.
This follows Ghana’s uninspiring performances in the FIFA World Cup qualifying games against Ethiopia in Cape Coast and South Africa in Johannesburg and other eight games played during the tenure of coach Charles Akonnor.
But some people including some sports pundits have cited the GFA’s inability to pay Akonnor’s salaries as one of the factors that made his job very difficult.
But according to Anim Addo, the GFA cannot be blamed for that because it is the duty of the Government of Ghana to fund the national team which includes the salaries of the national teams.
“The players in the national teams represent the country and the team belongs to Ghana. So, Ghana has to pay the Black Stars coach when a coach is appointed and that payment is supposed to come from the Ministry of Youth and Sports and not the GFA. So you can’t blame GFA for Ghana’s inability to pay the coach,” he told Peace FM in an interview.