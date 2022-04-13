Don't blame Chelsea's Champions League exit as a cause of economic woes - Ablakwa mocks govt

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has cautioned government against citing Chelsea’s exit from the UEFA Champions League as one of the causes of economic hardships in the country.



Despite winning 3-2, Chelsea were painfully knocked out of the top-flight European cup football tournament by Real Madrid on an aggregate 5-4 scoreline.



Following Chelsea’s knockout from the Champions League, Okudzeto Ablakwa took to Twitter to tease supporters of Chelsea in Ghana and lament that Tuesday’s game could adversely affect the economy.



However, the minority MP cautioned government not to to use Chelsea’s elimination from the Champions League as the reason for the ongoing economic hardships.



“The extent at which thousands of Chelsea fans in Ghana are demoralized, it can be argued that economic productivity might be affected; however, we are pleading with the managers of our economy not to add this to their growing list of external causes of Ghana’s economic crisis,” the North Tongu MP tweeted.



The current NPP-led government has been accused of blaming Ghana’s economic hardships on recent world events like coronavirus and Ukraine-Russia chaos.



Chelsea won the Champions League last season and were looking forward to defending their title.