Don’t blame CK Akonnor; Black Stars simply lacks quality – Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Dan Kwaku Yeboah says the Black Stars lacks quality



• His comments comes at the back of the recent poor performance put up by the Black Stars



• Some critics are blaming the team head coach CK Akonnor for the poor performance



While some disappointed Ghanaian football enthusiasts are calling for the head of Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor over the teams recent performances, celebrated sports journalist, Dan Kwaku Yeboah says the coach is not to blame for the team’s poor run.



The Black Stars head coach has been under fire following the teams’ recent fixtures against Ethiopia and South Africa in their Qatar 2022 World Cup qualification campaign.



Ghana struggled to beat Ethiopia 1-0 when they met in Cape Coast on Friday November 3, 2021 and lost to South Africa by a lone goal in an away fixture the following Monday.



Some critics have since described the teams performance as uninspiring while others continue to blame Coach Akonnor for the result.



Reacting to the results against South Africa, Dan Kwaku Yeboah who is the head of Sports at Despite Media said the problem of the national team is lack of quality and not management.



“Stop blaming CK. Truth be told, we simply do not have quality,” he wrote on his Facebook page.



In a subsequent post, the sports journalist added, “C.K is human. We should be a bit empathetic. How many of us blaming C.K will continue working for their respective employers if their salaries were in arrears for 8-months?”



The Black Stars are in Group G in the CAF 2022 World Cup Qualification second round with Ethiopia, Zimbabwe and South Africa.



Having managed to garner 3 points from their first two matches, Ghana lies third on the group table with South Africa and Ethiopia in first and second place respectively.