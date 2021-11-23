Don’t be complacent about the victories - Kwesi Appiah advises Kotoko

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Kwesi Appiah advises Kotoko to take match after match



Former Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah has advised Asante Kotoko not to be complacent about the team's winning streak.



The Porcupines have had a perfect start to the season, winning all four opening games on the trot, and as a result, occupying the first position on the table.



Coupled with the wins, the club is also the best defensive side with just one goal conceded, while tying with Aduana Stars and Great Olympics as the second-best scoring team in the league with 8 goals each.



Kwesi Appiah, a former player and a coach of the club, has cautioned the Reds not to be self-satisfied with their current form.



"They are doing well but at the moment what they need to do is to take it to match after match. They should be complacent about winning four in a row. Kotoko is a big club so any opponent (plays with all seriousness). So, they should make it a game by game but complacency should not set in," he said in an audio aired on Silver TV



Asante Kotoko's next game on their calendar is a trip to Aiyinasie this weekend to face Karela United at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park.