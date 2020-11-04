Religion of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: angelonline.com.gh

‘Don’t be afraid to openly proclaim your faith’ – Joyce Aryee counsels youth

The founder and leader of the Salt and Light Ministry, Rev Dr. Joyce Aryee, has encouraged the youth not to fear to openly proclaim their faith to others.



Addressing participants of the 11th MTN Pulse Young Professionals Transformational Leadership Conference and Young Professionals Role Model Awards 2020, Dr. Aryee said this forms part of the ways to achieving success in leadership.



Dr. Aryee encouraged the participants to always observe principles regarding their faith if they seek to be effective leaders.



She was of the opinion that this would help the youth become truthful and live lives worthy of emulation by others.



Other speakers at the conference also encouraged participants to be self-disciplined to achieve success.



“Purpose is very important, passion is very important and very infectious because it will bring you money…,” Dr. Olu Adjayi who was part of the panel leading discussions at the event held on the theme, Legendary Leadership Lessons shaping our world said.



Using the oak tree as an example, Dr. Adjayi encouraged participants to always learn to start small and achieve greater things later.



“Legacy is not the result of wishful thinking, it is the result of what you do…you should protect your time and see it as meaningful and something which cost, avoid time vampires…,” she added.





