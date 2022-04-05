Don’t accept World Cup call-up if you can’t play under pressure – Fatau Dauda tells Black Stars players

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatawu Dauda has urged players who cannot play under pressure not to honour Black Stars invitation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.



The former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper disclosed that playing at the World Cup means a lot to players because the stakes are high and a lot is expected from players.



According to him, due to the history Ghana has with the opponents they would be facing, players would have to bring out their best to ensure the Black Stars gets revenge against Uruguay and keep their dominance over South Korea.



Dauda advised that players under pressure of playing in high profile matches should turn down an invitation to the national team for the World Cup in Qatar.



“This is an opportunity for the boys to go and show themselves. [In the] psychological aspect, Ghana would like to beat Portugal. Ghana will like to beat Uruguay and South Korea. We played South Korea in a warm-up game when we were going to Brazil (2014). We beat them 4-0, so that will haunt them. They will come for revenge,” Dauda said.



“Portugal beat us 2-1 in Brazil 2014, Ghana will go for revenge. Uruguay, [for] what [Luis] Suarez did to us, we need to pay them back. This will make pressure come to the boys that they also need to beat the countries that beat us in the previous World Cup.



“Without that, they shouldn’t be pressured. [At the] World Cup you go there and enjoy. If you go and play well on the field of play, the fans will cheer you up and you will enjoy the game.



“If you have pressure and they invite you, just tell the coach I can’t play,” he concluded.



Ghana has been placed in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and Korean Republic for the 2022 World Cup.