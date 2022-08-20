Don Bortey supports Asamoah Gyan's 2022 World Cup dream

Sports News of Saturday, 20 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Don Bortey, a former Hearts of Oak midfielder, has supported former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan's dream to play for Ghana at the 2022 World Cup which will be held in Qatar.



Gyan in an interview with the BBC said he is keen on playing for the Black Stars at the World Cup in Qatar.



The 37-year-old last appearance for Ghana was during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Egypt where the team exited at the Round of 16 against Tunisia.



"What he [Gyan] said he will do, he can. Roger Miller has done it before and I think Gyan is good and can change his fitness level and make us proud in the FIFA World Cup,” Bortey told Kumasi-based Wontumi FM.



Gyan is the all-time leading goalscorer of the Ghana national team, with 51 goals. He represented Ghana at the 2006, 2010, and 2014 FIFA World Cups.