Don Bortey’s classic free kick goal trends hours before Hearts vs Kotoko Super Clash

Sports News of Sunday, 27 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Don Bortey’s 2009 free-kick that hit the back of the net is trending on social media



• The goal is said to be one of the most memorable in the history of the Hearts and Kotoko rivalry



• Hearts and Kotoko are expected to lock horns later today



Bernard Don Bortey permanently inscribed his name in Ghana’s football history as one of the best to ever play the beautiful game.



Ahead of the possible title winner decider clash between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko later Sunday afternoon, football lovers have taken to social media to relive one of the moments that cemented Don Bortey’s name in the historical rivalry between the two sides.



In 2009, the two sides clashed in the GHALCA/MTN Top 4 Tournament and it was Don Bortey’s lone goal that ensured that Hearts of Oak triumphed over the Porcupine Warriors at the end of 90 minutes.



‘The Serial Killer’ as he was referred to in his days, expertly converted a free-kick conceded by Kotoko in the 10th minute of the game by curling the ball over a human wall constructed by the Asante Kotoko defense into the left-top corner of the goal post.



Relive Don Bortey’s classic moment and read some post made by fans ahead of the Super Clash below:









CheEsquire: RT @lips_pi: Before Christiano Ronaldo was, there was Bernard Don Bortey ????????pic.twitter.com/v06NumzQ7J — Osu Maester Aemon ???????????????? (@KwakuOdifuor) June 27, 2021

You see who Ronaldo learnt his free kick move from, the legend Dada Don Bortey whaaat. Today we go take kotoko do ampesi ???????? that if you kill apem ahh apem go come again pic.twitter.com/h0bRe7DWQ0 — Martin Azidizia (@MartinAzidizia) June 27, 2021

Don Bortey >>>>> Messi + Ronaldo

???????????????? pic.twitter.com/buCF1C5hgT — L-Cheek's lookalike ???????????? (@kakrab_a) June 27, 2021