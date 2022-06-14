Don Bortey hasn't betrayed Hearts of Oak - Supporters' chief

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Kobby Jones, the spokesperson for Hearts of Oak's National Chapter's Committee, has said that Hearts legend, Dong Bortey, has not betrayed the Phobian family by attending Asante Kotoko's coronation.



Jones blamed Kotoko for inviting Bortey to their coronation, knowing he never played for their club.



Speaking on Kessben FM, Jones said that Kotoko's action appears like a joke to him, adding that Bortey has not betrayed Hearts of Oak for attending their rival's event.



"I think what happened was funny. Because how can Dong Bortey become a Kotoko legend? The former Kotoko players who gave him (Bortey) a Kotoko flag (I want to ask), is he a legend as a supporter? Or they don't understand the word legend?



"My understanding of a legend is somebody who has played for a club, and the club feels he has contributed his quota. Dong Bortey has never played for Kotoko, so how come he becomes a Kotoko legend? The fans should not be angry because he has not betrayed anybody. He can never be a Kotoko legend," he told Kessben FM.



Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko are fierce rivals, and their rivalry is one of the biggest in African football.



Therefore, Hearts fans criticised Dong Bortey upon seeing him among Kotoko legends during their coronation on Sunday, June 12, 2022.



Meanwhile, Dong Bortey has revealed why he decided to join Kotoko to celebrate their league triumph.



"I went to the stadium as a guest of the program and not that I have joined that Kotoko family. I am not a legend of Asante Kotoko, but they gave me a nice reception," he told Pure FM.



He added that his own club, Accra Hearts of Oak, does not accord their legends with the same reverence as Kotoko does to their legends.



"I don't think the current leaders of Hearts of Oak understand football. They don't allow the old players to get closer to the team. I don't think the current players know some of us."