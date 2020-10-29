Sports News of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Don Bortey gives Asante Kotoko formula for success in Africa

Bernard Don Bortey

Ghana Premier League legend Bernard Don Bortey has revealed what Asante Kotoko needs to do to end their over 30 years trophy drought at the continental level.



Asante Kotoko last conquered Africa in 1983 when they annexed the Africa Club of Champions Cup (now known as the CAF Champions League). The club also won it in 1970.



However, recent past happenings have seen Kotoko lose 3 finals at Africa’s Club competitions; to Zamalek in 1993, WAC in 2002 and Hearts of Oak in 2004.



Don Bortey was part of the Hearts squad that broke the hearts of fans of the Porcupine Warriors in 2004 and believes he is the answer to their failure to win on the continent.



Bortey, who has taken to coaching after his illustrious playing career was speaking in an interview with Accra-based Hot FM.



“I can solve Kotoko CAF Continental trophy drought if I become a coach for Kotoko. I am ever ready to coach Kotoko and I can win Africa for Kotoko,” he told Hot FM.



“Kotoko has a strong squad for the Ghana Premier League, but they have to buy players outside Ghana to blend the players for them to able to succeed in Africa.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.