Sports News of Friday, 25 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Don't tempt the Eagles with financial assurances - Jonathan Akpoborie

Super Eagles Super Eagles

Former Nigeria attacker Jonathan Akpoborie has advised senior government officials not to confuse national team players with financial assurances ahead of Friday's crucial Qatar 2022 World Cup play-offs against Ghana.

Recently, Nigerian elites such as sports ministry officials, representatives of commercial corporations, and wealthy businessmen have disrupted team training and half-time team meetings to make money pledges to the players in order for them to win matches.

“I don’t think officials walking into team training and half time talks to promise players monetary incentives to win a match is good. I think it is distracting to the boys and it should stop,” Akpoborie said on Twitter.

“At a certain time non-footballers were even brought to train with national team players, which I personally think is not good at all. If you want to give footballers money, promise them before the game not by going to their training to do it, I think it is distracting,” Akpoborie added.

