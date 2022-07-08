Don't expect everything to be perfect at Black Stars - Derek Boateng tells Inaki Williams

Sports News of Friday, 8 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana midfielder, Derek Boateng has cautioned Inaki Williams not to expect everything to be perfect in the Black Stars camp.



The Spanish-born forward on Tuesday completed his nationality switch to play for the West African country.



Boateng, who was part of Ghana's squad for the 2010 World Cup squad admitted that Williams is a good addition to the team but must embrace himself for everything.



“Inaki Williams should not expect to have everything perfect at Black Stars camp. Here is not Spain or Europe but he’s a good addition to the team,” Boateng told Accra-based Onua FM.



“I played against Inaki Williams during my stint with Getafe in La Liga, I know him very well," he added.



Williams now has the LaLiga record for most consecutive appearances (233) after breaking the previous mark of 202 in October.



Williams is now available for selection in Ghana's doubleheader against Angola in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers scheduled for September.



He is also expected to make Ghana's squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar which kick-off in November.