Dogs, prayers part of new security plan to protect northern Nigeria school from criminals

BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Authorities for Katsina state for north west of Nigeria say dogs and prayer sessions na part of one new security set-up to protect students for schools from criminals.



Tori be say schools for northern Nigeria don come under increase attacks from armed criminals wey don abducted hundreds of students since December.



Di Jaguda pipo bin kidnap more than 300 boys from one school for Kankara area of Katsina state for December but dem later release dem.



Last month authorities bin order public boarding schools for di state to close sake of increased attacks on schools for north-west Nigeria.



For di reopening of schools last Saturday, di state commissioner of education, Badamasi Charanchi, announce di new security measures wey dem put in place to prevent further attacks.



In addition to di fence, five guards and security post, dem go keep dogs for public boarding schools.



"Dem advise us to deploy these dogs for each school because dem get special abilities to detect any intruder faster than human beings for many instances," na so im tok.



E add say dogs go alert di students and oda security agents for cases of intruders or bandits.



Although e no tok how many dogs dem go deploy for school but e tell BBC Hausa say schools go get dog breeding programme.



Anoda tin wey e tok na say dem go get at least three daily prayer sessions for all public schools for di Muslim state to pray against attacks from bandits, na so e tell BBC.



Many public secondary schools for north-west Nigeria still dey closed as authorities try to find solutions to increased attacks on schools by bandits wey dey demand for ransom.



