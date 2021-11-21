Dogboe 'storms' Las Vegas to beat Diaz

Boxing News of Sunday, 21 November 2021

Royal Storm defeated his opponent in Las Vegas



He went through to the 10th round



The boxer has moved another step of being world champion



Ghana’s Isaac Dogboe on Saturday night beats his contender Christopher Diaz in Las Vegas.



The win, makes the Ghanaian boxer move another step towards becoming a two-time world boxing champion.



From the beginning of the bout, the two boxers went at each other and stayed close throughout the scheduled 10 rounds.



Isaac 'Royal Storm' Dogboe’s hand in the bout on Saturday night was faster than his opponent with a counter-punching ability which was an improvement of the Ghanaian’s previous bouts.



Under the scorecard of two of the judges, Terrence Crowford and Shawn Porter, Isaac Dogboe won over Christopher Diaz.



Judges Tim Cheatham and Don Trekla scored Diaz and Dogboe 96-94 and 97-93 respectively while judge Eric Cheek scored the two boxers 95-95.



The result makes the former super bantamweight champion move a top-notch higher in his third straight victory while he aims to grab a second world title.







