‘Doesn’t make sense’: Alhaji Akanbi rules out Hearts selling top players to Africa Clubs

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Alhaji Akanbi has ruled out selling the club’s top players to clubs on the continent, calling such a move as senseless.



Accra Hearts of Oak have been crowned champions of Ghana for the first time in a little over a decade in the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League season.



This offers the club the sole ticket to represent the country in the 2021/2021 CAF Champions League.



Preparation is already underway to put together a solid team capable of competing and restoring the old glory days when Hearts conquered Africa in 2000.



It is in this vein that Alhaji Akanbi feels, Hearts will be laying foundations for their castle in the sand should they decide to sell their players to clubs on the continent which they are likely to compete against.



“I am going to play a competition in Africa, so why would I sell my players to clubs I will compete against,” Akanbi told journalists.



“When you’re talking about a deal outside Africa and the deal is very good, why not…I doubt it very much that this calibre of board that we have will sell our top stars to an African club when we are competing with them, because it doesn’t make sense,” he concluded.



