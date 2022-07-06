'Do it as a man and with respect' - Adam Kwarasey speaks after being dropped at 2014 WC

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey feels the manner he was dropped as first-choice shot-stopper at the 2014 FIFA World Cup by coach Kwesi Appiah was disrespectful.



Kwarasey made two appearances for the Black Stars during the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, serving as an understudy to Fatau Dauda.



He started in goal for the Black Stars in the team's opening match, a 2-1 defeat against the United States. After the loss, he was dropped after Ghana’s remaining games against Germany (2-2-) and Portugal (1-2) in Brazil.



"If someone decides not to play me and it’s for the best thing for the team, I’m fine with that. But do it as a man and with respect. Tell me and look me in the eyes when you do and I will respect your decision," Kwarasey told Joy Sports.



"But I have to honestly say that I was in better form 3 weeks before the WC than I was during the WC because of the simple reason that I wasn’t responding to the training."