Sports News of Monday, 11 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Djiku, Amartey over Salisu - Social media users react after Chelsea thrash Southampton 6-0

Alexander Djiku, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu

Ghanaians on social media have had a go at Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu after his team was hammered 6-0 by Chelsea in the English Premier League on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Salisu who has turned down multiple Black Stars call-ups had a day to forget as he gifted the away side a goal.

Following the poor showing, Ghanaians on Twitter have advised the Ghana FA to stop the pursuit of Salisu and instead stick with Alexander Djiku and Daniel Amartey for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Salisu lasted full 90 minutes and had the lowest rating among the two teams, 3.7 by FotMob.

He made had 48 touches in total and was disposed of once which is his error for Chelsea's second game. He made 1 block, 2 intercepts, 6 recoveries, and 5 clearances.



Read some reactions below