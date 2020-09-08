Press Releases of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Source: Djembe Consultants

Djembe Consultants and AfriLabs partner to produce insights report on building a resilient innovative Africa in a COVID-19 world

Building a resilient innovative Africa in a COVID-19 world

Djembe Consultants, the award-winning African-focused communications consultancy, has partnered with AfriLabs,the largest pan-Africa network of 225 technology and innovation centres across 47 countries in Africa, to develop a report on the future of African innovation amidst a backdrop of a global pandemic.



The Report is themed ‘Building a Resilient Innovative Africa’ in line with the focus of the 5th AfriLabs Virtual Annual Gathering from October 12 to 14, 2020, where highlights from the Report will be unveiled.



The Report will cover trends and opportunities in technology and enterprise, the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the framing of a regional policy discussion around African innovation – crucial dialogues in the quest towards realizing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the region wide socio-economic objectives set out in the African Union Agenda 2063 in the post-COVID economy.



The three report themes are Scaling Homegrown Innovations Beyond Borders; Driving Innovation Inclusivity – Women, Youth, and Informal Markets; and Strengthening Policy Development to Encourage R&D and Innovation.



The Report will bring together powerful perspectives on what it takes to build innovation resilience in Africa across sectors such as agriculture, energy, health, ICT, and manufacturing, as well as other equally fundamental sectors such as education, finance, and services.



Djembe Consultants CEO, Mitchell Prather said, “Djembe Consultants is pleased to partner with Africa’s largest network of technology and innovation hubs to elevate the dialogue around strengthening African innovation resilience in these unprecedented times.



As Official Communications Partner of the AfriLabs annual gathering this year, Djembe looks forward to unveiling important insights based on the real-world opinions, experiences, and attitudes of African innovation stakeholders from across the continent.



The Insights Report will provide a range of stakeholders, from investors to policymakers, with a uniquely relevant and timely understanding of the opportunities and challenges that African innovators face as we learn to move forward in the new normal of a COVID world.”



Leveraging the innovation DNA of both organizations, the Building a Resilient Innovative Africa Report will feature the perspectives of young African startups and innovators alongside valuable insights from leading public and private sector stakeholders from the continent and beyond including Afreximbank, Honoris United Universities, Mastercard Foundation, Mozilla and the UN Women, amongst others.



If you’re an African startup, innovator or entrepreneur, share your perspectives on what it takes to build resilience in the African Innovation Ecosystem by participating in the survey here.



Commenting on the report, Nekesa Were, Director of Strategy, AfriLabs “AfriLabs is excited to have Africa’s leading communications consultancy, Djembe Consultants, on board as a partner for this year’s AfriLabs Virtual Annual Gathering.



This year’s Annual Gathering will see a robust dialogue on how to build a resilient innovative Africa.



Given COVID-19’s economic impact on our network members, the dialogue around strengthening the innovation ecosystem is so critical for when Africa emerges from this global pandemic.”



Previously held in several cities across Africa, this year’s edition of the AfriLabs Annual Gathering 2020 will be virtual with conversations centred around building a resilient innovative Africa by leveraging collaborations, communities and Africa’s innate ability to build.



The roles of innovators, corporates, governments and other stakeholders will be examined with discussions on the need to disrupt the status quo, and force innovations to evolve and adapt to the new realities of an Africa in a recovering world.



The 3-day Gathering will feature sessions and activities with focused panel discussions on thematic topics, keynote addresses, presentation sessions, multiple parallel workshops, local ecosystem tours/exhibitions, and networking sessions. Registration is currently ongoing.



As part of the ongoing partnership, Djembe Consultants will be conducting customised training workshops for AfriLabs community members and partner hubs across the continent. Follow Djembe Consultants on social media for further updates.

