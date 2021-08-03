Division One top scorers named in Black Stars B squad

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Strikers Prince Owusu and Rauf Salifu have earned deserved call-ups to the Black Stars B for upcoming games.



Owusu and Salifu were prolific in the recently ended Division One League season, and their inclusion comes as no surprise.



Owusu netted 18 goals to power Bibiani GoldStars to historic Premier League qualification, while Salifu scored 17 times for Accra Lions, who also secured top-flight football for the first time.



Both finished top scorers in the respective zones.



The players have been invited as the Black Stars ‘B’ team commence camping ahead of their upcoming assignments.



The invited players will report to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram on Wednesday, August 4.