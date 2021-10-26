Division One League side Baffour Soccer Academy suffer ghastly accident

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian Division One League side, Baffour Soccer Academy were involved in a serious car accident on Monday, October 25, 2021.



The team qualified for Ghana's second tier competition last month. On their travels through the Accra-Kumasi road, they suffered the accident.



The Sunyani-based side were headed to Accra for preseason training when the unfortunate incident came up, leading to serious injuries.



“The driver of the Baffour Soccer Academy veered from his way and collided with another bus. I’m sure he was new on the road,” an eyewitness said after the incident.



“We were able to save the lives of the players with the exception of coach of the club, one player and another man whom we were later told that he is the communication director."



“The coach was trapped in the car and it took the intervention of the police and Fire service to come and save him. so far, nobody has been confirmed dead and we are praying that nobody will die,” the eyewitness added.



The coach is currently in critical condition and Kwaku Adjei, the communications director has suffered a broken leg.



