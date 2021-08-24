Division One League: Samartex appoint Kobina Amissah as head coach

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Samartex have boosted their Premier League qualification chances after appointing Ghana’s foremost promotion specialist Kobinah Amissah as head coach.



GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm the former Berekum Chelsea coach has penned a two-year contract.



Amissah etched his name in the country’s football folklore by qualifying a fourth club- Bibiani Gold Stars- to the country’s top-flight last season.



He was available on a free transfer after leaving Gold Stars.



Amissah replaces Bismark Kobby Mensah, who has signed for the Ghana Premier League side, Karela United.



Samartex finished third in Zone II of the Division One League.