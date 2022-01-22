Dissolve Black Stars management committee - Ministry 'orders' GFA

Sports News of Saturday, 22 January 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has instructed the Ghana Football Association to dissolve the current Black Stars management committee that is led by George Amoako.



This follows the team's poor showing at the ongoing African Cup of Nations(AFCON)tournament in Cameroon.



Ghana suffered the ignominy of exiting the tournament at the group stages after a 3-2 defeat to lowly ranked Comoros Island.



In a group which contains Morocco, Gabon and Comoros Island, the Black Stars finished bottom of the group with just a point.



The Sports Ministry summoned the top honchos of the GFA into a meeting on Friday, 21st January, 2022 where among other things the Minister asked the Association to reconstitute the current Black Stars Management Committee.



FULL STATEMENT BELOW:



