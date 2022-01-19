Dissolve Black Stars, hire a new coach – Nyaho-Tamakloe

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

A former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has called for the dissolution of the senior national team, the Black Stars following the abysmal performance in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.



He also called for the appointment of a new coach who should be given the space to work and select the players he believes can deliver.



His comments come after Ghana crashed out of the tournament following a shocking 3-2 defeat to debutants Comoros on Tuesday, January 18.



The team managed just a point in their group stage.



Asked whether Ghana should get a new set of players for the Black Stars, Dr Nayho Nyaho-Tamakloe answered” Absolutely. That is what should be done now because what I saw this evening was so disturbing.



“You can see that for the first time we have players who were not focusing on what they were doing because some of the goals that came in are very disturbing. If you have a good defense and you are really focused some of the balls will not get in the net at all.”



“I believe strongly the Black Stars itself should be dissolved completely and then we hire a very competent coach. Such competent coach should be given the opportunity to select the boys himself and also this must be done very quickly because I believe next year, we are going to have another AFCON,” he said on the Good Evening Ghana programme Tuesday, January 18.