'Dissolve Black Stars and recruit new players' – Ghana legend Wilberforce Mfum to GFA

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana legend Wilberforce Mfum has shared how the Black Stars can end the continental trophy drought.



Ghana recorded their worse AFCON tournament and their first exit since 2006 after finishing bottom of Group C behind Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.



The four-time Africa Champions will now have to wait until 2023 in the search of a fifth AFCON title.



Speaking to Koforidua-based Bryt FM, the former Kotoko star indicated the Black Stars are unable to win the AFCON title because players are over pampered.



According to him, Ghana can end the trophy if the Ghana FA dissolves the team and recruit players who are committed.



Asked if it will be difficult to end the trophy drought, he said, “Unless we collapse the team and recruit new players that will be committed and play their heart out without thinking about money”



“We have to recruit players and camp them for months because during our time, we left our wives home to sleep on student beds at the Accra Sports Stadium, we were not discouraged about this, so we fought and win the AFCON in 1963” he said.