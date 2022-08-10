Disqualification from 4x100 relay robbed us of a shot at winning gold – JP Amoah

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A member of Ghana’s Relay team at the just-ended 2022 Commonwealth Games, Joseph Paul Amoah, was Ghana’s chance to grab a medal at the event.



Despite placing third and qualifying for the Men’s 4x100 relay final, Ghana was disqualified for failing to inform authorities about a late swap of athletes.



Officials of the Ghana Athletics Association were supposed to inform authorities at the Commonwealth Games about the changes one hour before the race, but they failed to do so.



Reacting to the disappointing disqualification of the team, JP Amoah said he was full of hope ahead of the race before the disqualification.



“Honestly, we felt like we were going to get gold. Even though we didn’t have the same team from Oregon, we felt like whoever was going to take the fourth spot in the team. We knew what we had going into the competition and we knew we were going to do it, so we were sad about it. It’s still going to play in our minds but we have to live on and see what’s next for us,” Amoah stated.



According to him, the team should have been extra vigilant due to the new changes in track and field events.



“I didn’t know what happened, I thought it was a lane infringement only to hear it was the whole registration [and] I was very down, to be honest. I had a race later in the day. Benjamin also told me to focus on what’s ahead since it was already done,” Joe Paul told Joy Sports in an interview.



He added, “we were still trying to fight to see if we could get reinstated, but track and field is very technical now. The little things will take so much. I don’t blame it on anyone honestly. It’s just sometimes you have to be vigilant – there are new things coming up in the track, new rules, new everything.”



JNA/DO