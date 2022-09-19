‘Disgraceful and very disappointing’ – Kotoko fans react to RC Kadiogo defeat

Sports News of Monday, 19 September 2022

There are disappointments all around for fans of Asante Kotoko following the team’s elimination from the preliminary stage of the CAF Champions League.



The team today lost 1-0 to RC Kadiogo after 90 minutes on the back of a similar scoreline that went in their favour in the first leg game.



Unfortunately, when the tie had to be decided through penalties, it was RC Kadiogo that came out top, winning 3-1 to progress ahead of Asante Kotoko.



Reacting to the result on social media, fans of Asante Kotoko have expressed a lot of disappointment.



While some say the result is disgraceful, others are also calling for the head of head coach Seydou Zerbo.



Below are some of the thoughts of Asante Kotoko fans after the game.



“Disgraceful!



“So disappointing, That Sarfo Taylor has be burden since and he's still in the team. Hmmmmm



“We need a competent striker na Mukwala or whatever is not going to help us.



“Let's accept and work on it.



“SACK ZERBO NOW!!! Not good enough.



“The sentiments and egos on the part of our mgt is too much. Players are not babies but instead of our mgt to manage the best players to stay no



“Always wo bɛ kɔ a kɔ no player is bigger than kotoko saaa. Ɛne yɛ nɛ



“Very disappointed. To the tech team and players this performance is not acceptable at all. This is not the kotoko you were recruited to play. You have let the fans down couldn’t score a goal and didn’t take your chances in penalty shoot outs. Not sure Kotoko’s next game in league



“I have always advise kotoko fans to manage their expectations when it comes to African competition. They fail to understand that their performance in GPL automatically makes them competitors in the competition. Once again your club is not there. This is even a burkinabe side.”