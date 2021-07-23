'Disappointed' Kudus respects Kamaldeen Sulemana's Stade Rennais choice

Sports News of Friday, 23 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ajax midfield, Mohammed Kudus has said that he respects Kamaldeen Sulemana's choice of joining French side Stade Rennais despite attempts to persuade him to join the Dutch champions.



Kudus and Sulemana were teammates at FC Nordsjaelland and created an unbreakable bond with the former hoping his pal will join him at Ajax.



However, Sulemana chose to join French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais on a five-year deal from FC Nordsjaelland.



"I sketched (for) him what it is like here and would have loved it if he had come. Kamaldeen made a different choice and I respect that," Kudus told Voetbal International.



"I would do that with every footballer. Every player chooses his own path and walks a different path."



The rising stars are currently in camp with their respective clubs preparing for the start of their leagues.



Mohammed Kudus enjoyed a decent first season with the Eredivisie giants, winning the league and the League Cup double.



Sulemana scored ten goals for FC Nordsjaelland last season to earn him a mouthwatering move to the ambitious French club.



