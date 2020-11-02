Religion of Monday, 2 November 2020

Source: Samuel Laryea, Contributor

Digital Preachers Awards 2020 opens nominations

Nominations are being accepted for the 2020 edition of the Digital Preachers Awards

Do you know a preacher, church, or ministry in the digital space that deserves to be celebrated?



Nominations are being accepted for the 2020 edition of the Digital Preachers Awards, starting from Sunday,1st November to Sunday 13th December 2020.



Making a nomination is quick and easy. Just click the nomination link below to choose a category and provide the name of the nominee, a link their website or social media account and your justification for why that person/organization deserves to make it to the Digital Preachers Awards list.



Digital Preachers Awards is an awards scheme organized by Praise Catalogue, a Christian digital media organization based in Accra, Ghana. The awards seek to celebrate Christian excellence in the digital space. It also seeks to inspire and equip the “Church” to communicate credibly, effectively and powerfully as they continue to strive for excellence in PREACHING the uncompromising gospel of Jesus Christ DIGITALLY.



Eligibility and Nominations: The awards scheme is open to Ghanaian residents only. Nominations open from Sunday,1st November to Sunday 13th December 2020. Winners will be announced on the 27th of December, 2020.



Churches/Ministries/individuals can nominate themselves and/or nominate others for the awards. Visit the website below for information on nominations www.praisecatalogue.org/nominations



Categories: • Most influential church on social media • Most influential preacher/gospel artist on social media • Most Influential Christian website • Most influential Christian creative in the digital space. – photography – videography – Graphic designs • Most influential Christian podcast • Most Influential App



The digital space is creating a spot for everyone – a spot for big corporations as well as start-ups. The powerful tools websites and social media platforms have become in driving causes cannot be overstated. Fortunately, the “CHURCH” has not been left behind.



Churches and/or Christian ministries have picked their spot and placed their mark as they aim to propagate the gospel, and indeed many have done so excellently.



We at Praise Catalogue, recognize and believe in the work and devotion of such ministries thus the creation of “Digital Preachers Awards” to reward such excellence as we all seek to accomplish Jesus Christ’s Great Commission in Matt. 24:14.



Visit www.praisecatalogue.org to nominate your favourite Digital Preachers now.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.