Didier Drogba hails Comoros for ‘courageous’ performance against Cameroon

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

African football legend, Didier Drogba was full of praise for debutants Comoros after their spirited performance against host nation Cameroon in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Comoros impressed many neutral fans in the ongoing AFCON after knocking the Black Stars out of the competition to book their place in the knockout phase scoring three first three goals in the same game.



But on Monday, January 24, 2022, a bigger statement was made to the rest of the African continent when an injury-depleted and a ten-man Comoros team gave the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon a good run for their money.



Despite having about seven players including all their three goalkeepers ruled out of the game by injuries and COVID-19, The Coelacanths put up a spirited display to concede just two goals against Cameroon while scoring one.



Comoros spent over seventy minutes playing with a man down and had their regular left-back in the post as all three-goalkeeper sent to the tournament were ruled out to injuries and COVID-19.



Reacting to this, Didier Drogba who is in Cameroon with the Elephants of Ivory Coast couldn’t help but praise.



“Waaah!!! What a team, what COURAGE, Africa is proud of this brave Comorian team. @fedcomfootball,” Drogba tweeted.



