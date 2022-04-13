Didier Drogba following in Eto'o's steps, files to contest for Ivory Coast FA top job

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

A former Michael Essien teammate at Chelsea, Didier Drogba is keen on becoming the President of the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF).



After various struggles in the bid to file an application for the candidacy, the football great finally last Sunday succeeded in doing so.



According to the Ivorian Football Federation, Didier Drogba will be competing with five other candidates.



“The filing of candidacies for the presidency of the Ivorian football federation is closed. Six candidates have been registered. They are: Yatte Ellele Jean-Baptiste, Arnaud Aka, Laurent Kouakou, Idriss Diallo, Sory Diabate, and Didier Drogba," president of the FIF normalisation committee, Mariam Dao Gabala said at a press conference.



Didier Drogba is on the same path as Cameroon legend Samuel Eto who has become the president of FECAFOOT.



The two have been passionate about football all their lives and want to take football in their countries to the next level to bring development.