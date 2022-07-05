Didi Dramani speaks on pursuit of European-born players

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Assistant coach of the Black Stars, Didi Dramani has opened up on the pursuit of European-born Ghanaian players ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.



The Ghana Football Association has been in talks with some Europe-based players including Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi, Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal, Tariq Lamptey, and others.



Asked about the pursuit of European-born Ghana players ahead of the World Cup considering their qualities, he said, “What we have is also highest quality and so, for me what is important is to have the necessary progressing plans in place.”



“Our aim is to build a formidable team for the World Cup,” he told Angel TV.



The biggest soccer Mundial will be staged in Qatar with 32 countries set to battle for the covetous trophy.



Ghana has been paired against Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea in Group H.