Didi Dramani refutes claims that foreign Ghanaian players switch nationality because of World Cup

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana's assistant coach Didi Dramani has refuted claims that Ghanaian players of foreign descent decide to switch nationality to play for the Black Stars only when the World Cup is approaching.



The Ghana FA recently announced four players have switched nationality and are available for selection ahead of the Mundial.



The players Tariq Lamptey (Brighton), Inaki Williams (Atletico Bilbao), Stephan Ambrosius (Hamburg), Patrick Pfiffer and Ransford Yeboah are all available for selection in next month's friendly against Brazil and Nicaragua.



Speaking in an interview on the recent chase by the Ghana FA to convince more Ghanaian players in the diaspora to play for the Black Stars, Didi Dramani said Didi Dramani said “Sometimes we think that players who are switching nationality are only doing so because of the World Cup. That is not what it is,” he told Asempa FM.



“It is a culture that we are starting to make sure that now players who didn’t have the opportunity of playing in our youth teams or were born outside Ghana but are Ghanaians and can ably defend that they are Ghanaians just like you saw Tariq Lamptey and Inaki Williams", he added.







