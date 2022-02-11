Did GFA flout Dzamefe Commission recommendation on constituting Black Management Committee?

Sports News of Friday, 11 February 2022
The Kurt Okraku-led Ghana Football Association have contravened the Dzamefe Commission Report which recommends that a Management Committee should be constituted for all national teams and not only for the Black Stars.
The Ghana Football Association named the newly-constituted management committee of the Black Stars on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.
However, the Dzamefe Commission/White Paper report directed that “Management Committee of the National Teams should be governed by a performance contract to be put in place by the Ministry of the Youth and Sports acting for and on behalf of the people of Ghana (the owners of the National Teams).”
White Paper also urged that “The number of Management Committee Team members must be reduced to five in order to reduce expenditure.”
But in the latest Black Stars management committee constituted, the GFA appointed 7 members unto the committee which contravenes the Dzamefe Commission report.
GFA Vice President Mark Addo as Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee Kwasi Agyemang as Vice Chairman, Samuel Osei Kuffuor, Kwame Ofosu Bamfo, former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah, Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd.) and Alhaji Karim Grusah.
The erstwhile Black Stars management committee was dissolved following Ghana’s poor performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.