For many Ghanaians, the myth around Abedi Ayew Pele in the Black Stars was unwrapped in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Zaire, now DR Congo.



Young Abedi Ayew was an unused substitute by coach CK Gyamfi in the first leg 2-2 draw against the Congolese at the Accra Sports Stadium, but Pele made the difference for the Black Stars in the return leg.



According to a historical report, the Ghanaians were afraid going into the second leg because the Congolese had not lost a home game in years, but deep within Adolf Armah, he knew that it was the young Pele who could make the difference for the team, but he won't get to play because of him.



As a result, Adolf Armah faked his own injury 15 minutes into the second leg game in Congo so that Abedi Pele, who was his direct replacement, would get the chance to play.



In the 75 minutes that young Abedi Pele played on the field, Adolf Armah's sacrifice paid off as Ghana won the match and qualified for the 1982 Africa Cup of Nations in Libya.



According to Benjamin Willie Graham of GTV Sports, Adolf Armah, who is considered to be one of the greatest midfielders Ghana has produced, confirmed to him in an interview that he indeed faked his injury for Abedi Pele to get the chance.



Watch the video below from the 23rd minute as Abedi Pele, Benjamin Willie Graham, and Karl Tuffou discuss the issue:







