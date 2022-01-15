Diaries of an AFCON reporter: Five important things to note when covering a tournament

Sports News of Saturday, 15 January 2022

It’s Saturday, January 15, 2022. The time is 12:57 pm. My eyes are heavy from lack of sleep. The last 24 hours have been long and tedious and it is taking its toll. I am seated at my hotel restaurant trying to put together this piece but my internet has been fluctuating. It irritates me a lot but I am keeping my cool.



Already, the Black Stars have been poor and it has been a mood dampener all week, but it is more pronounced now. I need to shake this feeling off. I must and I will.

My plan is to enjoy Yaoundé today. Go out this evening and have some mad fun and I am not ready to let this Black Stars disappointment ruin my plans for today. Like we say loosely in Ghana, “I can’t come and kill myself because of Black Stars”.



Mehnn, we have been very rubbish in this tournament so far. This can’t be our Black Stars. This must be some bad dream, right? Anyways, there will be enough time to talk about the Black Stars later.



Meanwhile, I haven’t done anything worthy of note in the last 24 hours because of work so today I will share with you five important things to know and to have when covering a big tournament like the Africa Cup of Nations or the FIFA World Cup.

Probably should have done it before this AFCON started but it is better late than never.



1. Accreditation is King :



Unless you are going as a supporter or a tourist, getting accreditation for the tournament you are attending is very crucial. For journalists, it will define how successful you will be in terms of reporting on the tournament. Having an accreditation gives you access to places and personalities that those without accreditation won’t be allowed. Usually, accreditation applications open months before the start of the tournament so always be on the lookout and ask questions about when and how to apply for them. Without it, your life as a journalist could be very very miserable.



2. Internet is your oxygen :



The most frustrating thing for any journalists covering a major tournament is an erratic internet service. That can drive you crazy, literally. Depending on which country is hosting the tournament you can either expect a smooth and stable internet or not. Again, if you book a top tier hotel, Airbnb space, you will be guaranteed some stability. When all fails, the media centre of the stadia used in hosting the tournament is your safest bet. Usually the internet there is fast, stable and reliable.



3. Get a travel Adaptor :



It may seem insignificant, but if you can, always go to the tournament with your travel adaptor. As you may know, different countries have different specifications in terms of their sockets and plugs. A travel adaptor always comes in handy.



4. Beware of price hikes :



This happens everywhere and it is hard to go around it. Everywhere in the world, vendors anticipate to cash in when a big tournament comes around. Some of the hikes are reasonable, others are plain ridiculous. One way to get around it is to find someone from the country who is familiar with the right prices to help you out.



5. Walk in groups for security :



If you are fortunate to be covering a tournament with other journalists, it is best to walk in groups. You are new in a different country and may not know which parts are dangerous that you need to avoid so best to have company. Each country in the world has its hotspots as far as safety and security are concerned but walking in groups can minimize the risk of attack. Avoid dark areas and late-night outings in isolated places.



I hope you find these tips useful.



As usual, send me feedback of what you think via my Twitter handle @daniel_oduro



