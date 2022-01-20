Diaries of an AFCON reporter: A long, lonely night in Garoua, Cameroon

Sports News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: Daniel Oduro

I was supposed to write this episode yesterday, Wednesday, January 18 but I was too pained and mortified that I couldn’t find the strength to do it. As you all may already know, the Black Stars of Ghana have bowed out of the ongoing AFCON in an excruciatingly embarrassing manner.



In my 13-year journalism career, this is the worst AFCON campaign I have witnessed. I have witnessed some very low moments in the history of the Black Stars but this one takes the cake.



Comoros, debutants in the AFCON and who had never scored a goal in the tournament beat us 3-2 to dump the Black Stars out of the competition. Yes, the Black Stars got a red card and that changed the dynamics of the game, but boy this is shambles. Utter shambles.



While I sat in the stadium in Garoua which is up north in Cameroon, I could not believe the horror show in the guise of a football match that was unfolding before my eyes. When the stars pulled parity at 2-2, I prayed and hoped for what I had already termed the ‘Miracle of Garoua”. I wanted the Black Stars to stage a miraculous comeback and win this game. But alas, wishes aren’t horses as they say.



The Black Stars capitulation and exit hurt even more because this is supposed to be my last AFCON as a sports journalist. I am taking a bow, and taking a back role so that others can thrive. If I ever find myself at the AFCON it won’t be in the capacity of a journalist it would be in a different role.



Anyways, the Black Stars will live to fight another day!



Speaking of the Ghana game, it is important to note that it was played in Garoua in the northern part of Cameroon and it was so weird to see the striking resemblance it had with the northern part of Ghana.



It was clean and less congested. The weather was warmer just like it is in Ghana’s northern parts. And oh there was a lot of motorbikes just like it is in for example Tamale.



It is unfortunate that I didn’t get time to enjoy Garoua as I had planned.



Initially, the plan was to go to Garoua by road with a bunch of journalists and supporters but checks from those familiar with the terrain suggested that going by road was not a good idea.



It was going to take at least 18 hours by road from Yaoundé. Beyond the lengthy hours, it was going to be unsafe due to the political tensions in some of the regions.



So, we eventually flew to Garoua on Tuesday morning and flew back in the early hours of Wednesday. It took about 1hour from Yaoundé to Garoua.



I spent the entire time at the Garoua stadium. Loved it. It was smaller than most of the other stadiums but it was beautiful. The VIP lounge of the stadium was magnificent, the layout is more like a restaurant and the staff and volunteers especially were helpful if you needed help.



Sadly, I didn’t return from Garoua with good news and it was one of the most lonely and longest nights that fateful Tuesday.



The pain on the faces of officials and supporters, as well as journalists, was palpable. Anger, frustrations and despair. What a let-down from the Black Stars.



Hat-off to the supporters who go through so much to give their backing to these players. They are the real heroes here. Their love for the team comes from a deeper place.



By this weekend, I should be back in Ghana. I didn’t anticipate that it would be a short stay in Cameroon but it is what it is. Wednesday was a quieter day. You didn’t need to ask why, you already knew. The mood at the hotel where most of the journalists lodged was sombre, perhaps many were waking up to the painful realisation of how badly our football has sunk.



The morale has been low. You would hear a few people arguing vigorously about who is to blame and who should be sacked. They are entitled to it. I just don’t have the energy for such arguments, sadly.



Anyways the last few days, most of us have been packing and getting ready to fly back home. Those who have found girlfriends and boyfriends here are having a good time (no details needed). And why not. I envy them, lol.



Generally, Cameroonians have been good to us. They have helped us navigate the stress of the language barrier and all the confusion language barriers come with, in a humorous way.



And I have to add that their patriotism when the Indomitable Lions are playing is the gold standard.



I don’t know when our paths will cross again but hopefully, it does. Who knows?

Thank you for following my Dairies and thank you, Cameroon!



All the best in the AFCON, I hope you go on to win it.

Cheers.