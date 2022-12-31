Details of C Ronaldo's record smashing €200m move to Saudi

Sports News of Saturday, 31 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has signed for a new club months after United terminated his contract after a public fallout.



Ronaldo is for the first time in decades going to ply his club football outside Europe, specifically for Saudi Arabia topflight side, Al Nassr.



The major details of the contract shows that the Portuguese skipper will receive the biggest salary ever in football.



The agreement valid for two-and-half years will run till June 2025 with total salary close to €200m - which comes up to $75 million per year, but this includes commercial deal.



The club posted the news of his signing on their social handles late Saturday, Decmeber 30, 2022.



It was accompanied by two photos of Ronaldo and a club official with his number 7 shirt.



The caption read: "History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home."



