Despite, Ofori Sarpong confirm Black Stars support in Qatar after visit by Kenpong Travel and Tour

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Management of Kenpong Travel and Tours Limited led by its Chief Executive Officer, Mr Kennedy Agyepong, has paid a working visit to the leaders and members of the esteemed East Legon Executive Fitness Club in Accra



The purpose of the visit was to seek an audience with the distinguished members of the prestigious social club and undertake direct marketing and sale of Kenpong’s travel packages to members of the social club.



Members of the Kenpong team took turns explaining the components of each of the eight (8) packages to the socialites.



The packages as already published widely in the media consist of platinum “A” & “B”, gold “A” & “B”, silver “A” & “B”, and bronze “A” & “B”.



Members of the social club led by their president, Ernest Ofori Sarpong and Osei Kwame Despite thanked Kenpong Travel and tours for the visit.



According to Dr Ofori Sarpong, as citizens of Ghana, members of the social club consider their support for the Black stars as part of their civic responsibilities.



It was therefore imperative that every effort would be made to travel to Qatar in November and offer the Black Stars the needed support at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Ofori Sarpong confirmed that a good number of their members were interested in patronizing the Kenpong World Cup travel packages.



He further confirmed that arrangements have been made to make payments for the packages in platinum and gold categories by 31st July 2022.



Finally, he admonished all citizens who have the means and time to offer the Black Stars the needed support by traveling to Qatar in November.



Ofori Sarpong and Osei Kwame Despite were hopeful that with the knowledge and experience of Kenpong travel and tours, Ghanaians stood the chance of being offered a memorable and enjoyable World Cup experience in Qatar.



The visit is the second in a series of engagement embarked on by the management of Kenpong Travel and Tour, led by the respected Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong) to whip up interest in the Black Stars at the World Cup.



Kenpong received full assurance from Despite, Ofori Sarpong and other distinguished members of the group they will reach out to other influential fitness groups and societies to get them to sign onto the awesome packages on offer.



