Derek Chauvin trial verdict: George Floyd police officer dey guilty of murder

BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Dat former Minneapolis policeman wey chop accuse say e kill George Floyd last year don get judgement say e dey guilty of murder.



Judges for di American trial convict Derek Chauvin of all charges wey include second- and third-degree murder as well as manslaughter.



Na last year di ex-police officer show for viral video wey show im knee on George Floyd neck.



Dis mata spark global protests against racism.



Lawyers wey cari di mata go court tell di judges say oga Chauvin na im kill oga Floyd



But di defence lawyer say dia customer bin dey follow correct police training procedure.



As Judge Cahill lead di jurors through dia final duties, we see footage of di public outside court celebrating and cheering di guilty verdict.



Inside, Derek Chauvin face remain almost expressionless inside im mask.



Following a recommendation from prosecutors, Judge Cahill don revoke Chauvin bail.



Him go remain in jail until dem sentence am.



Dem lead Chauvin from di court in handcuffs.



