Derby Country track Ghanaian winger Albert Adomah

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Derby County is interested in signing Ghana and Queens Park Rangers winger Albert Adomah as the side looks to reshape their squad ahead of the new season.



The 33-year-old has caught the attention of the Rams who narrowly escaped relegation last season.



A number of Championship sides have been keeping tabs on the Ghanaian who endured a frustrating spell at Queens Park Rangers last term.



Adomah is looking to seek a new challenge elsewhere after his first-team opportunities were limited last season.



And the Pride Park Stadium could be his next destination with Derby considering a massive swoop for his services.



Derby is seeking a big improvement after avoiding relegation by a whisker the last term.



Adomah made only seven starts in his 34 league appearances in the past season.



Bristol City, Ipswich Town, Luton Town, and Birmingham City are believed to be interested in the pacy Ghanaian.