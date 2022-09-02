Deputy Sports Minister reacts to Asamoah Gyan’s wish to play at the 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Friday, 2 September 2022

Source: happyghana.com

The Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Evans Opoku Bobbie, says Asamoah Gyan should be taken to the World Cup if he is fit.



The Former Black Stars captain has expressed his desire and wish to play at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in an interview with the BBC.



Gyan’s wish to play at the Mundial has generated a lot of conversations in the public space on whether if he should be given the opportunity for the last time or even ignored.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM on the subject matter, the Member of Parliament for Asunafo North said,



“If he improves his fitness and we can take him, I will support it. On the world stage he has the experience,” he said on Wamputu Sports.



“The Plan B could be that if we help him to score at the World Cup he extends his World Cup record which also gives Ghana more mileage. He has that fear factor that many countries know of. But it all bows down to the technical team to select him. We at the Sports Ministry are concerned about policy direction and not selecting players,” he added.