Deputy Sports Minister Evans Bobie arrives in Japan to support Ghana's Paralympic team

Sports News of Monday, 23 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Evans Opoku Bobie, Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, who doubles as Member of Parliament for Asunafo North Constituency has led an entourage to Japan for Paralympic Games discussions.



These games are series of international contests for athletes with disabilities and are held following the summer and winter Olympic Games.



Ghana's Ambassador to Japan, H. E. Frank Okyere has welcomed Ghana's delegation in good mood at Ana Continental Hotel in Japan. The Deputy Director-General of National Sports Authority, Abdul Majeed Bawa and other dignitaries were happy for the warm reception.



The delegation had some confabulation with the ambassador to project Ghana.



Mr Evans Opoku Bobie disclosed that, the Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Yussif is very committed to promoting our Paralympic games. He believes that disability is not an inability therefore, the ministry will continue to support them in developing their talents and skills.



"I will urge Ghanaians to keep on supporting persons with disabilities and desist from looking down upon them in our various vicinities. It is very imperative to note that, every individual is a potential disable." Mr Evans Opoku Bobie said.



He added that H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is very committed to youth development and much concerned about our Paralympic team.