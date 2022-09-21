Deputy Mayor of Deauville visits Black Stars at Training

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 September 2022

Source: ghanafa.org

The Deputy Mayor of the city of Deauville Philip Behuet has visited the Black Stars at their training ground ahead of Friday’s International friendly against France. He was in the company of the Director of Sports for Deauville Sebastien Delanoe and other key managers of the city.



The visit was to officially welcome the Black Stars to Deauville and to wish the team well in the two friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.



"We are blessed to have all of you visiting us. I hope the visit brings us a lot of luck in our games," President Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku said.



For his part, Mayor Philip Behuet said the city has been very hospitable to visiting teams in the past.



"You are welcome to the city of Deauville, this place is peaceful and hospitable so feel free, enjoy your stay and good luck to the team," he said.



"It’s a big secret that I am going to tell you: you have to know that all the teams that come here have great results.



"We had Croatia coming in 2016 and we all know where they are now, we had the four finalists of the 14th FIFA Women’s World Cup train here and we had a basketball team going all the way in the World Cup and so we are sure with Ghana it will be the same.



"It’s a big honour to have you here, thank you for choosing Deauville," Mayor Behuet added.



Deauville is a seaside resort on the Côte Fleurie of France’s Normandy region. An upscale holiday destination since the 1800s and it’s known for its grand casino, golf courses, horse races and American Film Festival.



The Black Stars have been training at Stade du Commandant Herbert in Deauville since Monday, September 19, 2022.



Ghana will play Brazil in Le Harve on Friday, September 23 before facing Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in another friendly in Lorca- Spain.