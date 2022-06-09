Depleted Black Stars to face Japan with 18 players

Sports News of Thursday, 9 June 2022

The Black Stars are set to face Japan in the Kirin Soccer Cup with 17 players due to injury, COVID-19 cases, and transfer negotiations.



Head coach, Otto Addo initially named a 33-man squad for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers and the Kirin Cup, of which 31 players honoured the invitation.



After playing the two 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar and Central African Republic, the team has been struck with COVID cases, and injuries while others have been excused to sort out their future with their clubs.



The players who missed the trip due to injury include, Jonathan Mensah, Richard Ofori, Antoine Selorm Semenyo, Joseph Aidoo, Jojo Wollacott, and Abdul Mumin.



Others who have been excused are Gideon Mensah, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, and Baba Iddrisu Mohammed.



Whereas Kamaldeen Sulemana, Osman Bukari, Joseph Paintsil, Denis Odoi, and Elisha Owusu have reportedly contracted COVID-19.



Also, Bechem United's Augustine Okrah who was part of the initial 33-man squad declined his second call-up for the Kirin cup while Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim also turned down a late call-up.



Among the late call-ups was Hearts of Oak's Dennis Korsah who accepted his and travelled to Kobe with the squad.



The Black Stars will play host nation Japan on Friday, June 10 at the Misaki Park Stadium.



The game is slated for 9:00 GMT kick-off time.



The winner progress to the finals while the loser will compete in the bronze medal scheduled on the same day as the final, June 14.



Here is a full list of players available for the match tomorrow



Goalkeepers



Abdul Manaf Nurudeen

Lawrence Ati-Zigi



Defenders



Alidu Seidu

Abdul Baba Rahman

Daniel Amartey

Andy Yiadom

Dennis Korsah



Midfielders



Edmund Addo

Mohammed Kudus

Mubarak Wakaso



Wingers



Andre Ayew

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Christopher Antwi Adjei



Strikers



Jordan Ayew

Daniel Afriyie

Felix Afena Gyan

Kwesi Okyere Wriedt

Benjamin Tetteh