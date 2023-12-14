Dennislaw founder advocates for relaxed conditions for startups in government contract bidding

Technology & Innovation of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Source: Kojo Smith, Contributor

The Managing Partner of LawPlus and founder of Dennislaw Ghana, Mr. Dennis Adjei Dwomoh has highlighted the urgent need to eliminate the tough restrictions currently preventing legal tech startups from bidding for government projects, which he identified as a significant barrier to the growth of the legal tech industry in Ghana.



Mr. Dwomoh made these remarks last Thursday at the Accra LawTech hangout which brought together lawyers, law students and tech enthusiasts around the capital. He emphasized that while technological advancement and innovation are progressing, the regulatory environment remains stifling, especially for emerging legal tech companies. "These startups are at the forefront of innovation, yet they face considerable hurdles when it comes to participating in government projects," Dwomoh explained.



He criticized the existing procurement policies that favor established, traditional firms over newer, tech-driven entities. "This not only limits the government's access to innovative legal solutions but also stifles the growth of the legal tech sector," Mr. Dwomoh remarked. He argued that removing these barriers would not only level the playing field for startups but also enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of legal services in public sector projects.



Mr. Dwomoh also addressed the need for regulatory reforms that support and nurture the development of legal technology in Ghana. He called for a revision of laws and policies to accommodate the unique needs and contributions of legal tech startups. "We need regulations that recognize and embrace the potential of technology in transforming our legal landscape," he asserted.



The presentation further delved into the importance of fostering partnerships between the government, legal tech startups, and educational institutions. Mr. Dwomoh suggested that such collaborations could lead to more innovative solutions and better prepare the next generation of legal professionals for a technologically advanced legal environment.



In addition, Mr. Dwomoh expressed optimism about the future of legal tech in Ghana. He believed that with the right regulatory changes and a supportive ecosystem, the legal tech sector could see significant growth and contribute to a more dynamic and efficient legal system.



