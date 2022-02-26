Dennis Appiah reacts to escaping red card in win over PSG

Sports News of Saturday, 26 February 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

French-born Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah has finally made comments about his tackle on PSG star Kylian Mbappe that nearly handed him a red card.



Nantes last week handed Paris Saint Germain a shocking 3-1 defeat at the Stade de la Beaujoire with the center referee the center of attention after the match.



Dennis Appiah was already on a yellow card and fell Kylian Mbappe in the penalty box which could have seen him receive his second yellow card and an early shower.



Although PSG were awarded a penalty they missed but after the match claimed that the defender should have been sent off.



Reacting to it, the Ghanaian defender disclosed he thought he would take a second yellow and leave his teammates.



“I was surprised to take a red, but above all serene about the decision to come” he told RMC Sport.



“I felt that I was not the last defender [especially that he didn't annihilate a goalscoring action given the presence of Pallois in cover]. I felt he was going to cancel it [the referee turned the red into yellow finally] I had a lot more fear on the penalty…”



"I really thought I would take a second yellow so a red and leave my teammates at ten and I was not good for that", blows the right side today.